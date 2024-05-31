Network Security, Malware, Threat Intelligence

Malware cocktail distributed via cracked Microsoft Office versions

Detecting malware program concept - binary code and malware warning. 3d rendering

(Adobe Stock Images)

BleepingComputer reports that ongoing intrusions leveraging pirated versions of Microsoft Office have been launched by threat actors to deliver a malware cocktail that includes remote access trojans, malware loaders, and cryptocurrency miners, among others.

Attacks involved luring targets into downloading the cracked software's installer from torrent sites, which when opened enables in-background deployment of a .NET malware that would seek a URL to download additional components, according to an AhnLab Security Intelligence Center report.

Aside from deploying the Orcus RAT malware for data exfiltration, the malware also launches the PureCrypter loader for further payload retrieval and execution, the XMRig cryptominer for Monero mining, the 3Proxy tool for malicious traffic routing, and the AntiAV software for security systems deactivation, with the persistence of such payloads ensured by the "Updater" module, said researchers.

Such a development should prompt users to avoid pirated software and be more vigilant of the sources of downloaded files.

Related

Global cyberespionage campaign deployed by LilacSquid

U.S.-based IT software providers for the industrial and research sectors, European energy firms, and Asian pharmaceutical entities have been subjected to data exfiltration attacks by advanced persistent threat operation LilacSquid as part of a cyberespionage campaign that commenced in 2021, according to The Hacker News.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.