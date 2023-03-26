March 22, 2023

In the Security News: Windows MSI tomfoolery, curl turns 8...point owe, who doesn't need a 7" laptop, glitching the ESP, your image really isn't redacted or cropped, brute forcing pins, SSRF and Lightsail, reversing D-Link firmware for the win, ICMP RCE OMG (but not really), update your Pixel and Samsung, hacking ATMs in 2023, breaking down Fortine...