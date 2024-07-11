Mandatory MFA option unveiled by Snowflake

U.S. cloud storage firm Snowflake has already required the implementation of multi-factor authentication across all user accounts a month following the widespread breach of customer accounts, including those of Ticketmaster and Santander Bank, reports The Register.

While the new policy could be adopted based on Snowflake customers' preferences, OAuth and other key-pair authentication systems are still recommended for service users, according to Snowflake, which also introduced the new Snowflake Trust Center that allows better tracking of compliance with the issued MFA policies. Alerts urging MFA activation will also be displayed by Snowsight web interface. "To help drive MFA adoption, we're taking steps to promote individual compliance for Snowflake users... [W]hen users without MFA log on to Snowsight, they will be prompted to enable MFA and guided through the configuration steps. This dialog can be dismissed, but it will reappear in three days if MFA has not been configured for the user," said Snowflake.