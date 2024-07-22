Massive CrowdStrike-related outage disrupts federal agencies

Operational disruptions have been disclosed by the Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Trade Commission, the Department of Veterans Affairs, and other federal agencies following the widespread IT outage stemming from a botched CrowdStrike update that impacted Microsoft systems around the world, reports FedScoop.

While the DHS's Federal Emergency Management System and VA's Enterprise Service Desk reported being impacted by the incident, no disruptions have been noted by the Federal Aviation Administration and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. On the other hand, only minimal impact was reported by the Treasury and State Departments. Such a massive outage has already prompted the Biden administration to coordinate with agencies to evaluate the incident. "At this time, our understanding is that flight operations have resumed across the country, although some congestion remains, and 911 centers are able to receive and process calls. We are assessing impact to local hospitals, surface transportation systems, and law enforcement closely and will provide further updates as we learn more," said a senior Biden administration official.