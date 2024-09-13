Mastercard enters $2.65B deal to purchase Recorded Future

Leading U.S. threat intelligence provider Recorded Future is set to be acquired by Mastercard for $2.65 billion in a bid to strengthen its product portfolio used in identifying fraud and other cybercrime impacting enterprises and financial organizations, reports SiliconAngle.

Aside from enabling the monitoring of hacking operations, Recorded Future's threat intelligence platform has also been touted to facilitate the discovery of misconfigured and vulnerable systems, as well as at-risk third-party infrastructure. Threat intelligence has also been eased by the platform through automated threat info summarization via OpenAI's language models, as well as cybersecurity metric visualization dashboards. Such a purchase deal comes months after Mastercard and Recorded Future co-developed a tool for identifying hacked payment cards. "Recorded Future adds to how we deliver that greater peace of mind before, during, and after the payment transaction. Together we will innovate faster, create smarter models, and anticipate emerging threats before cyberattacks can take place," said Mastercard Chief Services Officer Craig Vosburg.