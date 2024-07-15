Medusa ransomware claims American Golf Corporation hack

Major U.S. golf industry operator American Golf Corporation had nearly 155 GB of data admitted to be stolen by the Medusa ransomware-as-a-service operation, according to The Cyber Express.

Infiltration of American Golf's systems has purportedly enabled the exfiltration of members' information, user IDs, passwords, and secret keys, as well as emails, licenses, passports, reports, and financial details, noted Medusa, which demanded a $2 million ransom for the stolen information that should be paid by July 20. Medusa also set a $100,000 increase in ransom for each day without payment from American Golf. Such claims from Medusa come weeks after the ransomware gang took responsibility for separate breaches against the Harry Perkins Institute of Medical Research in Australia and Peruvian multinational alcoholic and non-alcoholic drink manufacturer and distributor AJE Group, which purportedly resulted in the exfiltration of 4.6 TB and 646.4 GB of data, respectively.