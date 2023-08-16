Recent Chinese state-backed hacking of Microsoft emails has also impacted Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., who disclosed in a tweet that he was warned by the FBI regarding the compromise of his personal and campaign email accounts between May and June, reports TechCrunch. Other victims impacted by the incident, while unnamed, were also noted by Bacon in his tweet, although The Washington Post, which broke the news of the breach of Bacon's emails, reported the compromise of an anonymous congressional staff member, while previous reports have noted unauthorized access to the emails of U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns as a result of the attack, which has been attributed to Storm-0058. Bacon, who is part of the House Armed Services Committee and House Taiwan Caucus, said that his emails may have been targeted by the Chinese hackers in retaliation for his support for Taiwan. Hacks impacting Microsoft emails have prompted the U.S. Cyber Safety Review Board to launch an investigation looking into cloud-based identity and authentication infrastructure.