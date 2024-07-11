Microsoft, Nokia employee data exposed

Hackread reports that Microsoft and Nokia had the information of thousands of their employees purportedly exfiltrated from third-party breaches leaked by the 888 threat operation on BreachForums.

Data from 2,047 Microsoft employees has been exposed, including full names, job titles, direct and corporate phone numbers, email addresses, LinkedIn profile links, city, state, and country addresses, and company phone numbers, according to 888. Meanwhile, Nokia had details of 7,258 employees in the U.S. and Finland, including their full names, job titles, email addresses, phone numbers, country and state addresses, and company names compromised. Despite the lack of user credentials and payment information in the exposed data, information from compromised LinkedIn profile links could be leveraged by threat actors to facilitate targeted phishing, social engineering, and identity theft intrusions. Microsoft and Nokia have been urged to bolster employee security defenses, while employees of both organizations have been recommended to be vigilant of possible suspicious cyber activity.