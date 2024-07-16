Vulnerability Management, Patch/Configuration Management

Microsoft slammed for improperly crediting MSHTML bug

Share
Microsoft logo on the website homepage.

(Adobe Stock)

Microsoft has been chastised by Trend Micro's Zero Day Initiative team for failing to recognize the team's efforts in identifying the zero-day MSHTML vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2024-38112, as well as downplaying the severity of the issue, which has been addressed as part of this month's Patch Tuesday, reports The Register.

While Microsoft dubbed the flaw as a high-severity spoofing bug, such an issue was disclosed by ZDI to be a remote code execution vulnerability that requires a higher severity rating. ZDI Head of Threat Awareness Dustin Childs said that CVE-2024-38112, which was reported to Microsoft in mid-May, only needed a defense-in-depth fix but details regarding such a remediation effort were not detailed. "Vendors want the researchers to coordinate with them up front – but once they get the bugs, they stop coordinating with the researchers, despite what they've publicly said, and researchers are left in a lurch," said Childs, who also noted similar vulnerability disclosure issues in other vendors, including Ivanti, Phoenix Contact, and Autodesk AutoCAD.

Related

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.