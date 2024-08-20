Data Security, Patch/Configuration Management

Misconfiguration compromises FlightAware customer data

Share
concept of leaky software, data with a tap sticking out.3d illustration

(Adobe Stock)

Major U.S. flight data aggregator FlightAware had data from its customers since January 2021 exposed as a result of a configuration error that has already been remediated after being discovered late last month, according to TechCrunch.

Information compromised due to the misconfiguration included individuals' names, birth years, shipping addresses, billing addresses, IP addresses, social media accounts, and phone numbers, as well as their credit cards' last four digits, aircraft and industry details, titles, pilot status, and account activity, said FlightAware in its website. However, further investigation disclosed in the firm's filing with the Office of the Attorney General of California revealed the exposure of individuals' Social Security numbers and passwords. Additional details regarding the number of people impacted by the breach and the potential exfiltration of the leaked information remain uncertain but FlightAware has already mandated account credential resets for all affected users.

Related

Oregon Zoo hack impacts over 100K

Threat actors were able to secure payment card details, including individuals' names, payment card numbers, CVVs, and expiration dates, between Dec. 20, 2023 and Jun. 26, 2024, after redirecting online ticket transactions from a third-party vendor, said Oregon Zoo officials in a filing with Maine regulators.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.