Misinformation, disinformation threats against US elections examined

CyberScoop reports that artificial intelligence, low influence operation costs, and legal challenges were noted by Senate Intelligence Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., to worsen misinformation and disinformation campaigns targeted at the upcoming elections.

While improved federal coordination is expected to reduce election interference this year, influence operations by Russia have worsened since the 2016 polls, said Warner, who expressed concern over the possible escalation of pre-existing false narratives that could be easily believed by the general public during a talk at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute.

Misinformation and disinformation operations were also noted by Council on Foreign Relations Senior Fellow for Digital and Cyberspace Policy Kat Duffy to potentially evolve as Vice President Kamala Harris became the presumptive Democratic nominee for this year's polls.

However, such campaigns are believed by Lindsay Hundley of Meta Global Threat Disruptions to have become less effective as users have become more discerning of social media posts. "I think the key difference between now and 2016 is that people are a bit more skeptical, at least when it comes to the types of activities [influence campaign operators] were doing in 2016, to say, 'Hey, this isn't real,'" said Hundley.