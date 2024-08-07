Mobile Guardian breach wipes thousands of devices

BleepingComputer reports that widely used digital classroom management platform Mobile Guardian had its implementations in North America, Europe, and Singapore affected by a security breach involving unauthorized platform access on Sunday.

While Mobile Guardian disclosed the attack to have impacted a "small percentage" of iOS and ChromeOS devices worldwide, nearly 13,000 iPads and Chromebooks across over two dozen Singaporean secondary schools were noted by the country's Ministry of Education have been remotely wiped as a result of the incident. Such widespread compromise has prompted the Singaporean government to remove Mobile Guardian from all learning devices as it assists in restoration efforts. Mobile Guardian has yet to provide more information regarding the global impact of the incident but the firm emphasized that there has been no indication of any user data compromise. "There is no evidence to suggest that the perpetrator had access to users' data," said Mobile Guardian.