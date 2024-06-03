More info on Emotet leader sought by international operation

International law enforcement agencies behind Operation Endgame, which has been touted to be the biggest anti-botnet and dropper malware operation, have called for more information regarding the leader of the Emotet botnet operation dubbed "Odd," who continues to evade arrest despite the botnet being disrupted twice, according to The Register.

Aside from seeking more details regarding his identity, Operation Endgame members have also been pursuing additional information regarding his co-conspirators and his current project. Also known as TA542 and Mealbybug, Emotet initially emerged as a banking trojan before evolving into a botnet that enabled further payload distribution.

While the botnet was dismantled in January 2021, with its infrastructure leveraged to remove malware infections in compromised devices, Emotet returned after 10 months using infrastructure from the Trickbot malware. Such efforts failed to restore the botnet to its stature before the initial disruption, with Operation Takedown eventually taking down all of its servers.