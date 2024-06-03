Governance, Risk and Compliance, Malware, Threat Intelligence

More info on Emotet leader sought by international operation

Judge gavel

(Adobe Stock Images)

International law enforcement agencies behind Operation Endgame, which has been touted to be the biggest anti-botnet and dropper malware operation, have called for more information regarding the leader of the Emotet botnet operation dubbed "Odd," who continues to evade arrest despite the botnet being disrupted twice, according to The Register.

Aside from seeking more details regarding his identity, Operation Endgame members have also been pursuing additional information regarding his co-conspirators and his current project. Also known as TA542 and Mealbybug, Emotet initially emerged as a banking trojan before evolving into a botnet that enabled further payload distribution.

While the botnet was dismantled in January 2021, with its infrastructure leveraged to remove malware infections in compromised devices, Emotet returned after 10 months using infrastructure from the Trickbot malware. Such efforts failed to restore the botnet to its stature before the initial disruption, with Operation Takedown eventually taking down all of its servers.

Related

Financial Business and Consumer Solutions breach toll exceeds 3.2M

BleepingComputer reports that more than 3.2 million individuals were noted to have had their data exfiltrated in the breach of U.S. nationally licensed debt collection agency Financial Business and Consumer Solutions in February, which is over a million higher than the figure initially reported by the firm to the Office of the Maine Attorney General in April.

Sweeping Ticketmaster breach confirmed

Hackread reports U.S. ticket sales and distribution firm Ticketmaster has been confirmed by its parent firm Live Nation Entertainment to have been subjected to a data breach days after ShinyHunters commenced the sale of data from 560 million users allegedly stolen from the company's systems.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.