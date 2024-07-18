More than 123K hit by MarineMax hack

Security Affairs reports that MarineMax has confirmed the compromise of data from 123,494 individuals following a Rhysida ransomware attack in early March.

Infiltration of MarineMax systems between March 1 and 10 enabled the exfiltration of customers' and employees' names and other personally identifiable information, said the major U.S. global recreational boat, yacht, and superyacht retailer in a breach notification sent to impacted individuals. "Our investigation recently concluded, and it was determined that the unauthorized third party acquired some of our data, which contained your personal information," noted MarineMax. Such a development comes months after MarineMax rectified an initial filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to indicate data compromise as a result of the incident after the Rhysida ransomware gang claimed to exfiltrate 225 GB of data, or more than 200,000 files, which purportedly included driver's licenses and passports.