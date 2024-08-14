More than 1B Tencent user accounts leaked

Hackread reports that Chinese tech conglomerate Tencent was purported to have 1.4 billion user records exposed by the threat actor "Fenice" just days after they leaked almost 3 billion records from major criminal record and background check-specializing API firm National Public Data.

Included in the leaked data dump, which was 44 GB compressed and 500 GB uncompressed, were emails, mobile numbers, and QQ IDs in JSON format, which may have been processed in May 2023. Such information may have been obtained from the Mother of All Breaches leak discovered by cybersecurity researcher Bob Diachenko in January, according to the Hackread research team. More than 26 billion records across over 4,000 breaches and nearly 4,000 domains were part of MOAB, including 1.5 billion records from Tencent and hundreds of millions of accounts from other Chinese social media platforms Weibo and Badoo. Adobe, Twitter, LinkedIn, and MySpace also had records part of the MOAB.