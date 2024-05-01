Data Security, Privacy, Breach

More than 450K hit by JPMorgan breach

The JPMorgan logo is displayed on a smartphone screen and in the background

(Adobe Stock)

Major U.S. multinational financial services firm JPMorgan had information from more than 450,000 of its customers compromised following a data breach in August 2021, reports Cybernews.

Such an incident stemmed from a vulnerability in a third-party system supporting JPMorgan's Benefits Payment Services offering, which enabled two employees of a third-party employee benefit plan administration and another employee of a JPMorgan client to access individuals' names, addresses, Social Security numbers, bank routing and account numbers, and payments and deductions, according to a breach notification from JPMorgan.

However, other information, including credit and debit card numbers along with PINs, security codes, and access codes, as well as financial account numbers, were noted in a disclosure to the Office of the Maine Attorney General to potentially have been accessed by the employees.

Individuals whose data had been impacted by the breach have been urged to be vigilant of suspicious account activity even if there was no evidence to suggest any misuse of the exposed information.

Related

FTC urged to probe automakers’ location data sharing practices

The Federal Trade Commission has been sought by Sens. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Ed Markey, D-Mass., to launch an investigation into major automakers' driver location data sharing practices after a congressional probe showed that only five of 14 car manufacturers required warrants or court orders before allowing law enforcement access to such data, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.