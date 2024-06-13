Network Security, Phishing, Email security

Most impersonated sectors, brands in phishing examined

Phishing Alert text button on keyboard

Credit: Adobe Stock Images

Hackread reports that organizations in the IT and technology industry were most spoofed in phishing scams between January 2020 and March 2024, followed by those in the banking and financial services sector.

Impersonation of Facebook/Meta across nearly 10,500 phishing scams over the four-year period has made it the most spoofed U.S. brand in phishing operations, followed by Apple and Microsoft, a report from Mailsuite showed. However, Facebook/Meta spoofing is far exceeded by the impersonation of telecommunications company au by KDDI, train firm JR East, and credit card entity JCB, all of which are based in Japan, during the same time frame.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine and mounting attacks by North Korean hacking collective Lazarus Group have been linked to the escalation of phishing scams aimed at Japanese organizations.

Such findings should prompt increased vigilance of received emails, as well as the utilization of more robust passwords across all online accounts.

Cyber threat detection capabilities of SIEM tools lagging

Only 19% of MITRE ATT&CK techniques leveraged by threat actors could be detected by major enterprise security information and event management tools, including those from Microsoft, Splunk, IBM, and Sumo Logic, despite the presence of data that could allow the identification of 87% of such techniques, reports SiliconAngle.

Persistent long-running Pakistani malware campaign discovered

Organizations and individuals in the government, defense, and technology sectors across India have been targeted by Pakistan-linked threat group Cosmic Leopard, also known as SpaceCobra, in attacks with the GravityRAT Android malware and HeavyLift Windows malware loader as part of Operation Celestial Force, which has been ongoing since 2018, reports The Hacker News.

