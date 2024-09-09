MOVEit hack impacts almost 950K Wisconsin Medicare users

Wisconsin had 946,801 residents' personal data compromised following the widespread MOVEit attacks conducted by the Cl0p ransomware operation last year, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Included in the information exfiltrated as part of the breach were individuals' names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, Medicare account numbers, addresses, and health insurance details, said the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and the Wisconsin Physicians Service Insurance Corporation, which is the state's Medicare claims management contractor. Such a compromise was only discovered by WPS in May after an investigation revealed that Wisconsin residents' information had been accessed from May 27 to May 31, 2023, or before it was able to apply patches to the vulnerable MOVEit instance. The development comes a month after the Securities and Exchange Commission decided against any law enforcement action against MOVEit maker Progress Software despite the far-reaching incident impacting almost 96 million individuals.