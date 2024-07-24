NATO, others targeted by novel hacktivist collective

Attacks against NATO, Europe, Israel, and Ukraine are aimed to be conducted by the new Holy League hacking coalition formed through the partnership of dozens of pro-Russian hacktivist gangs part of the High Society hacking collective, which includes the Cyber Army of Russia, and the 7 October Union threat group, according to Cybernews.

Such an alliance, which currently has 55 members and 89 subscribers on its communication channel, has been touted as the largest in the world and seeks to launch intrusions in retaliation to Spain's recent arrests of individuals part of the NoName057(16) hacktivist group, which has been accused of targeting the country and other NATO member countries for their support of Ukraine. "This strategic partnership will allow us to combine our efforts to achieve common goals. Joint work in key areas will ensure significant progress and deliver tangible results," said Holy League on its communication channel. Such a development comes more than a year after pro-Russian threat operations Anonymous Sudan, REvil, and KillNet announced the establishment of the Darknet Parliament coalition that sought to target Europe.