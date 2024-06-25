Nearly 1.6K crypto wallets compromised in CoinStats breach

Cryptocurrency portfolio management platform CoinStats had 1,590 cryptocurrency wallets, or 1.3% of all its hosted wallets, impacted by a widespread security breach believed by the firm to have been conducted by North Korean hacking collective Lazarus Group, according to BleepingComputer.

Such an incident, which has resulted in the temporary takedown of the CoinStats app, has not affected connected wallets and centralized exchanges, said the firm, which recommended immediate fund transfers to external wallets for individuals whose wallets were compromised amid ongoing investigation and attack mitigation efforts. Meanwhile, threat actors have already begun launching fraudulent CoinStat refund programs using typosquatted accounts on X, formerly Twitter. Individuals who may have been affected by the CoinStats breach are being lured to click a link in the post, which redirects to a cloned site requesting a connection to their wallets that would eventually result in the exfiltration of all its assets.