Nearly 139K impacted by Arden Claims Service breach

SecurityWeek reports that Arden Claims Service, a class action litigation claims administration firm, had information from 138,890 individuals compromised following a data breach last October.

Attackers who infiltrated Arden Claims Service's systems around Oct. 3, 2023, were able to exfiltrate individuals' names and other personally identifiable information, according to the notification letter provided to Vermont and Maine regulators, which offered free identity protection services for individuals whose data had been stolen. While additional details regarding the accessed PII were not detailed in the latest notification, Arden Claims Services reported to the Office of the Maine Attorney General in January that the incident led to the exposure of persons' Social Security numbers. Arden Claims Services has also not provided more information regarding the type of attack that impacted its systems last year but such an intrusion has not yet been claimed by any ransomware operation.

