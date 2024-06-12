Nearly $20M stolen in UwU Lend crypto heist

Decentralized finance platform UwU Lend has lost $19.3 million worth of Ethereum following a cryptocurrency heist on Monday, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Operations of the DeFi protocol have been halted amid an ongoing investigation into the "sophisticated attack," said UwU Lend, which also confirmed awaiting a response from its attacker after presenting an offer.

Such a development follows the theft of over $300 million worth of Bitcoin from Japanese crypto exchange DMM Bitcoin, which Elliptic notes to be the eighth-largest cryptocurrency heist on record, as well as the exfiltration of nearly two million contacts from leading independent cryptocurrency data aggregator CoinGecko.

Mounting intrusions against cryptocurrency firms have already prompted United Nations experts to launch a probe into nearly 60 alleged attacks by North Korean hackers that amassed nearly $3 billion in revenues during the course of six years.