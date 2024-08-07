Breach, Data Security

Nearly 3B stolen National Public Data records exposed

Major criminal record and background check-specializing API firm National Public Data had 2.9 billion records with personal information stolen from its systems exposed by the threat actor "Fenice" on Breach Forums, reports Hackread.

Included in the leaked 227 GB trove of data were individuals' names, addresses, states, counties, cities, and ZIP codes, as well as their Social Security numbers, reported Hackread's research team. Misuse of SSNs following the breach has already been reported by some users on Reddit, while researchers noted possible credit and tax fraud stemming from such a leak. Such a breach — which has already resulted in lawsuits against National Public Data's owner Jerico Pictures — comes months after the API company was claimed to have been compromised by the hacker "sxul." Information purportedly stolen from National Public Data was initially posted by sxul for $2 million before USDoD got involved and advertised the data for $3.5 million.

