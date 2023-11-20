Nearly 67K hit by Stanley Steemer breach

Cybersecurity Dive reports that U.S. carpet cleaning firm Stanley Steemer International confirmed that it had information from 66,978 customers compromised in a data breach earlier this year.
Investigation into detected suspicious activity on March 6 revealed that Stanley Steemer had its systems infiltrated by threat actors since Feb. 10, enabling attackers to exfiltrate customers' data, which may include names, driver's license numbers, and Social Security numbers, as well as credit and debit card information and other financial account details, said the company in a filing with the Maine Attorney Generals Office. No further details regarding the means of compromise have been provided but Stanley Steemer has already informed federal law enforcement regarding the incident.
Aside from implementing measures aimed at strengthening the cybersecurity of its systems, Stanley Steemer also said in the breach notification letter that it has also conducted internal cyber policy reviews following the breach.
Idaho National Laboratory had its Oracle Human Capital Management servers for its human resources apps compromised by the SiegedSec hacking operation, which claimed to have accessed "hundreds of thousands of user, employee, and citizen data," CyberScoop reports.
Toyota Finance confirms unauthorized systems access Toyota Motor Corporation subsidiary Toyota Financial Services has confirmed that unknown actors have illegally accessed systems on "a limited number" of locations in Africa and Europe, hours after the Medusa ransomware gang claimed to have stolen data from the company, BleepingComputer reports.