Nearly a dozen drug firms impacted by Cencora breach

Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, GlaxoSmithKline, and eight other major pharmaceutical firms disclosed the compromise of their patients' information following a cyberattack against large U.S. pharmaceutical services provider Cencora, formerly known as AmericsourceBergen, in February, reports BleepingComputer.

Information affected by the incident included individuals' full names, addresses, diagnoses, prescriptions, and medications, according to data breach notices provided by the firms — including AbbVie, Genentech, Sumitomo Pharma America, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Incyte, Dendreon Pharmaceuticals, Endo Pharmaceuticals, and Acadia Pharmaceuticals — to the Office of the California Attorney General.

"Cencora, Inc. and its Lash Group affiliate partner with pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, and healthcare providers to facilitate access to prescribed therapies through drug distribution, free trial offers, co-pay coupons, patient support and services, and other services," said a breach notification from Novartis.

No additional information regarding the incident and its impact has been provided by Cencora except that there has been no evidence suggesting any misuse of the exposed data.