Data Security, Privacy, Breach

Nearly a dozen drug firms impacted by Cencora breach

Stethoscope on the silver computer keyboard-blockchain data encryption

(Adobe Stock Images)

Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, GlaxoSmithKline, and eight other major pharmaceutical firms disclosed the compromise of their patients' information following a cyberattack against large U.S. pharmaceutical services provider Cencora, formerly known as AmericsourceBergen, in February, reports BleepingComputer.

Information affected by the incident included individuals' full names, addresses, diagnoses, prescriptions, and medications, according to data breach notices provided by the firms — including AbbVie, Genentech, Sumitomo Pharma America, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Incyte, Dendreon Pharmaceuticals, Endo Pharmaceuticals, and Acadia Pharmaceuticals — to the Office of the California Attorney General.

"Cencora, Inc. and its Lash Group affiliate partner with pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, and healthcare providers to facilitate access to prescribed therapies through drug distribution, free trial offers, co-pay coupons, patient support and services, and other services," said a breach notification from Novartis.

No additional information regarding the incident and its impact has been provided by Cencora except that there has been no evidence suggesting any misuse of the exposed data.

Related

California school association hack hits nearly 55K

SecurityWeek reports that almost 54,600 individuals had their data potentially compromised following a cyberattack against the Association of California School Administrators, the U.S.'s largest umbrella group for school leaders, following an apparent ransomware attack last September.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.