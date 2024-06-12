New Amazon Web Services security features unveiled

SiliconAngle reports that additional security enhancements, most of which powered by artificial intelligence, have been introduced by Amazon Web Services to its offerings.

Aside from integrating WebAuthentication standard-based passkeys as a secondary authentication factor in AWS Identity and Access Management, AWS has also moved to include AI-based natural language query generation in AWS Cloudtrail Lake to ease security event analyses.

On the other hand, AWS IAM Access Analyzer has been updated to provide recommendations for more refined unused access, as well as more expansive customer policy checks, while AWS Audit Management has been beefed up with a new generative AI best practices framework with 110 data security, incident management, and privacy controls, among others.

Moreover, Amazon S3 has been updated with Amazon GuardDuty Malware Protection support to bolster scanning of malware and other malicious payloads uploaded to S3 buckets, while improved network device integration has been enabled by a new service insertion feature in AWS Cloud WAN.