New Army Cyber Command tool leveraged by Defense Department in achieving federal AI goals

DefenseScoop reports that the Army Cyber Command's Panoptic Junction Tool has been chosen by the Defense Department's U.S. Cyber Command to fulfill provisions under President Joe Biden's artificial intelligence executive order that mandates the execution of an operational pilot for determining, developing, examining, and deploying large language models and other artificial intelligence capabilities to bolster vulnerability remediation in federal IT networks.

Initially developed to reduce workforce complexity at the Army Cyber Command through task automation, PJ — which leverages AI-based access to IT system authorization platform Enterprise Mission Assurance Support Service and threat intelligence — has been refined to integrate living-off-the-land activities conducted by Chinese state-sponsored threat operation Volt Typhoon, which has been reported to infiltrate U.S. critical infrastructure, according to an Army Cyber Command spokesperson.

"The Army requires the ability to continuously monitor ever-increasing numbers of IT systems to enable faster detection of malicious activity, rapid response, and comprehensive Vuln Management while reducing complexity for people," said the spokesperson.