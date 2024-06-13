New consortium seeks to bolster Rust use in safety-critical systems

Inadequate resources supporting safety-critical systems in the Rust ecosystem have prompted the Rust Foundation to establish the new Safety-Critical Rust Consortium alongside several other organizations in a bid to advance responsible usage of the programming language in safety-critical software, according to SiliconAngle.

Aside from creating guidelines, static analysis tools, and libraries to safety-critical systems used especially by organizations in the transportation, life sciences, and energy sectors, the consortium — which is joined by Arm, Ada Core Technologies, OxidOS Systems, and Woven by Toyota, among others — also aims to provide grants for studies on open-source software development.

"Rust has already established itself as a safe and secure programming language with developers in open source, industry, and governments. Now is the time to use that momentum toward bringing Rust as a mainstream language in safety-critical areas, providing processes and specifications that allow Rust to be certified in this space," said Rust Foundation Director of Technology Joel Marcey.