Increasingly prevalent cyberattacks against healthcare organizations across the U.S. have prompted the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the Department of Health and Human Services to unveil a new healthcare cybersecurity toolkit, SecurityWeek reports. Aside from detailing proper cyber hygiene measures, the health threat landscape, cybersecurity best practices, and a guide for cybersecurity framework adoption, the new toolkit also includes risk assessment tools, CISA's Known Exploited Vulnerabilities catalog, and vulnerability scanning solutions in a bid to bolster health organizations' cyber defenses and ransomware prevention efforts. Health organizations with lacking resources have also been recommended to seek assistance from the State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program. "Adversaries see healthcare and public health organizations as high value yet relatively easy targets or what we call target rich, cyber poor. Given that healthcare organizations have a combination of personally identifiable information, financial information, health records, and countless medical devices, they are essentially a one-stop shop for an adversary," said CISA Deputy Director Nitin Natarajan.