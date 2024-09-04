New federal internet routing security guidance unveiled

Mounting cybersecurity threats against the Border Gateway Protocol for internet data routing have prompted the Office of the National Cyber Director to issue a new roadmap urging the implementation of Resource Public Key Infrastructure to mitigate the protocol's vulnerabilities, reports CyberScoop.

Aside from pushing for risk-baed planning and data status monitoring among network operators, such guidance has also recommended the adoption and deployment of "current commercially-viable Internet routing security technologies" among service providers that are contracted by the federal government. "Internet security is too important to ignore which is why the Federal government is leading by example by pushing for a rapid increase in adoption of BGP security measures by our agencies... We aim for this roadmap to mitigate a longstanding vulnerability and lead to a more secure internet that is vital to our national security and the economic prosperity of all Americans," said U.S. National Cyber Director Harry Coker, Jr.