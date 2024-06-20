New network access security guidance unveiled by US, allies

SecurityWeek reports that escalating exploitation of VPN vulnerabilities to facilitate significant cyber incidents has prompted the FBI, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security, and New Zealand's Government Communications Security Bureau and CERT to establish new guidance urging the move to more robust alternatives, such as Secure Service Edge and Secure Access Service Edge solutions.

With SSE integrating Cloud Secure Web Gateway, Zero Trust Network Access, Firewall-as-a-Service, and Cloud Access Security Broker, and with SASE including Next-Generation Firewall, Software-Defined Wide Area Networking, and hardware-enforced network segmentation on top of ZTNA, CASB, and SWG, organizations could better adopt zero trust and defend internal assets from compromise, according to the guidance.

"SASE, SSE, and hardware-enforced network segmentation provide organizations the potential to replace traditional VPNs and security features and foster policies that offer a zero-trust approach to modern security implementation," said the agencies.