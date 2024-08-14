New NIST post-quantum cryptography standards issued

Increasingly advanced cybersecurity threats and imminent quantum computing-related risks have prompted the National Institute of Standards and Technology to introduce three new Federal Information Process Standards for post-quantum cryptography, according to SiliconAngle.

Algorithms by IBM have been leveraged as the basis for FIPS 203 and FIPS 204, with the former leveraged in Transport Security Layer and other main agreement protocols and the latter meant to facilitate accelerated verification of digital signatures. On the other hand, FIPS 204, which was integrated with diminutive public keys but is capable of large signature support, has been established for firmware updates and other apps. Such newly issued standards have been praised by cybersecurity industry experts. "While the U.S. government has been more reserved about embracing QKD compared to Europe, it's encouraging to see increasing support for a holistic approach to post-quantum cybersecurity. A comprehensive security strategy will also consider the role of quantum key distribution, which provides additional layers of security," said Terra Quantum founder and CEO Markus Pflitsch.