New OpenSSF initiative provides threat intelligence on open source projects

The Open Source Security Foundation has unveiled the new Siren threat intelligence sharing list that seeks to facilitate real-time information sharing regarding security flaws impacting open source projects, reports The Register.

OpenSSF Siren was not developed as a means of disclosing newly discovered open source security issues but as an effort to augment critical mailing lists, project blogs, and other information channels in ensuring that the open source community is updated following initial vulnerability sharing and coordination efforts, according to OpenSSF.

Such a development follows a Synopsys report showing one or more security flaws in the open source component of 84% of more than 1,000 code bases, as well as the emergence of software supply chain attacks leveraging the Log4Shell and xz bugs.

"Now, more than ever, the open source community needs a centralized platform to exchange threat intelligence efficiently. Whether you're a developer, maintainer, or security enthusiast, your participation is vital in safeguarding the integrity of open source software," said OpenSSF.