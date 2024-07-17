New Pentagon pilot aims to bolster defensive cyber intelligence

More robust defensive cyber intelligence is being sought by the Joint Force Headquarters-Department of Defense Information Network in a new pilot conducted alongside the Defense Intelligence Agency, DefenseScoop reports.

Such a pilot, which commenced in early June, aims to provide all-source intelligence combining commercial intelligence with intelligence obtained by the National Security Agency in a bid to bolster network defenders' awareness of threat actors' strategies, according to JFHQ-DODIN Deputy Commander Brig. Gen. Heather Blackwell, who also noted the pilot's goal to improve coordination between JFHQ-DODIN and intelligence staff.

"I'd argue that it's also on the cyber personnel to better understand how I put demands into the intelligence system to say, 'Hey, I want intel on this particular piece of equipment for that particular actor.' I would say our cyber warriors need to put better RFIs into the intel system. It's the education on both sides," said Blackwell. Results from the pilot are expected to be revealed by year end.