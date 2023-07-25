SiliconANGLE reports that cybersecurity firm Rapid7 has recently introduced a new tool called Executive Risk View that provides streamlined risk scoring for on-premises, cloud, or hybrid IT environments. The company says a unified tool is essential to achieving a comprehensive view of the threat landscape facing an organization that employs a hybrid IT environment.Executive Risk View uses dedicated collection mechanisms to gather data whether on-premises or in the cloud to deliver complete risk visibility and remove blind spots. The approach gives security officers a deeper view into vulnerabilities that exist within their organizations IT infrastructure, such as their potential impact, how easy they are to exploit, or the value of the assets they might affect, resulting in a quantified threat assessment. The tool also allows organizations to view trending information displaying progress over time so that security teams can prioritize acting on the largest threats and share the information to the rest of the company for a coordinated response.