New vulnerabilities, infostealer compromise on the rise

Newly disclosed security flaws and information-stealing malware utilization have increased during the first six months of 2024, SiliconAngle reports.

More than 17,500 vulnerabilities have been reported between January and June, which is 11% higher than the first six months of 2023, over 45% of which were either high or critical severity, according to the Flashpoint Cyber Threat Intelligence Index. Publicly known exploits also increased by 6% over the same period last year. On the other hand, over 13 million devices have already been impacted by infostealing malware during the first half of 2024, compromising over 53 million credentials, making it the leading trend of this year. Most prolific of the infostealers was RedLine followed by Risepro and Stealc. Additional findings revealed LockBit to remain as the most active ransomware during the same period, followed by Play and RansomHub. "The cyberthreat landscape is increasingly volatile and interconnected. Vulnerabilities and exploits are on the rise and threat actors are exploiting these weaknesses," said Flashpoint CEO Josh Lefkowitz.