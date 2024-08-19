Malware, Threat Intelligence

Newly emergent Banshee Stealer extensively targets macOS systems

Apple macOS systems running on x86_64 and ARM64 architectures are at risk of being comprehensively targeted by the novel Banshee Stealer malware, which is being sold for $3,000 monthly, reports The Hacker News.

Aside from being touted to facilitate data exfiltration from major web browsers, including Safari, Google Chrome, and Mozilla Firefox, as well as cryptocurrency wallets, such as Atomic, Electrum, and Coinomi, Banshee Stealer has also been advertised to enable the theft of almost 100 browser extensions' data, iCloud Keychain credentials, and Notes, according to an Elastic Security Labs analysis. Numerous files saved in the Documents and Desktop folders could also be targeted by Banshee Stealer, which achieves privilege escalation through a phony password prompt while circumventing Russian-language systems, reported Elastic Security Labs researchers. Such a development follows separate reports from Kandji and Symantec detailing another macOS stealer campaign involving the exploitation of Apple's Open Directory API and SwiftUI.

