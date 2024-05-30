Network Security, Vulnerability Management, Threat Intelligence

NIST: New vendor to help address vulnerability database backlog

Mounting backlogs of unanalyzed and unenriched software and hardware flaws submitted to the National Institute of Standards and Technology's National Vulnerability Database since funding cuts were conducted in early February have prompted the agency to seek a third-party vendor that would help in processing the security bugs and address the pileup by the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Several technology and process updates are also being mulled to deal with the growing volume of security vulnerabilities, according to NIST.

"Our goal is to build a program that is sustainable for the long term and to support the automation of vulnerability management, security measurement, and compliance," said the agency.

Such a development comes after Congress and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo have been urged by cybersecurity experts to support the NVD, which has been a crucial resource for cybersecurity solutions.

