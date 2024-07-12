Vulnerability Management, Threat Intelligence

Novel CRYSTALRAY attacks significantly expand

Crypto Trading theme with blurred city abstract lights background

(Adobe Stock)

More than 1,500 have already had their credentials compromised and systems targeted with cryptocurrency mining payloads by the CRYSTALRAY threat operation, signifying a tenfold increase in attack scaling since its emergence in February, according to BleepingComputer.

Attacks by CRYSTALRAY involved the utilization of several open-source software tools, including the Sliver post-exploitation toolkit to distribute modified proof-of-concept exploits targeted at systems impacted by the Control Web Panel arbitrary command execution bug, tracked as CVE-2022-44877, Ignition arbitrary code execution issue, tracked as CVE-2021-3129, and Ignite Realtime Openfire server-side request forgery flaw, tracked as CVE-2019-18394, as well as vulnerable Atlassian Confluence instances, an analysis from Sysdig revealed. Infiltrated systems would then have several reverse shell sessions managed by the Platypus web-based manager, with additional compromise facilitated by the SSH-Snake worm, which uses fetched SSH keys to repeatedly breach new hosts and perform self-propagation while exfiltrating keys to attackers' command-and-control server. Aside from stealing configuration file and environment variable credentials, CRYSTALRAY has also been monetizing cryptomining activity in breached systems, researchers said.

