Novel PEAKLIGHT malware dropper distributed via pirated movies

Windows systems have been subjected to intrusions involving pirated movie lures to deploy the novel PEAKLIGHT malware dropper, which facilitates the delivery of various malware-as-a-service payloads, The Hacker News reports.

Attacks commenced with the download of malicious ZIP files purporting to be pirated movies that contain an LNK file, which links with a memory-only JavaScript dropper-hosting content delivery network to execute PEAKLIGHT, according to an analysis from Mandiant. Researchers added that PEAKLIGHT then enables the retrieval of the Hijack Loader — also known as SHADOWLADDER, IDAT Loader, and DOILoader — as well as CryptBot, and Lumma Stealer. "PEAKLIGHT is an obfuscated PowerShell-based downloader that is part of a multi-stage execution chain that checks for the presence of ZIP archives in hard-coded file paths. If the archives do not exist, the downloader will reach out to a CDN site and download the remotely hosted archive file and save it to disk," said researchers.