Nozomi unveils threat intelligence solutions developed with Mandiant

IT Pro reports that operational technology and internet-of-things cybersecurity provider Nozomi Networks has moved to strengthen threat intelligence with new solutions integrating know-how from Google's Mandiant.

Aside from announcing the general availability of the Nozomi TI Expansion Pack — which uses both Nozomi's OT threat intelligence and Mandiant's proprietary threat intelligence to create a real-time feed of IT, OT, and IoT system threats — Nozomi also unveiled new Vantage Threat Cards, which would enable improved data analysis from threat intelligence feeds through the Nozomi Vantage console. Nozomi Vantage will also be enhanced with Mandiant Threat Intelligence. "This latest expansion is another critical step in our journey to combine threat intelligence sources and defenses to deliver the best possible security outcomes for the world's critical infrastructure. By blending Mandiant’s threat intelligence and expertise with Nozomi Networks’ OT threat intelligence and tools, we can enable critical infrastructure organizations to enhance their threat intelligence and investigations for a stronger defense," said Google Cloud Head of Strategy and Technology Partnerships Melissa Smith.