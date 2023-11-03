Supply chain, Privacy, Breach

Okta employee data compromised in third-party breach

Okta had 4,961 current and former employees' data, including names, health insurance plan numbers, and Social Security numbers, compromised following a breach at its third-party vendor Rightway Healthcare, reports The Register. Immediate investigation was launched by Okta after being informed regarding the incident by Rightway on Oct. 12, or about three weeks after the third-party's IT environment was first infiltrated, with Okta reassuring that there has been no evidence suggesting any misuse of compromised employee data. "This incident does not relate to the use of Okta services and Okta services remain secure. No Okta customer data is impacted by this incident," said an Okta spokesperson. Such an incident follows a series of cyber incidents at Okta, with the identity and access management firm reporting having recently been impacted by a breach of sensitive customer data, which also impacted password manager 1Password, as well as social engineering attacks that affected clients MGM Resorts and Caesars Entertainment.

