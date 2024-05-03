Network Security, Endpoint/Device Security

Old vulnerable D-Link routers subjected to novel Goldoon botnet attacks

Close-up of a WiFi router

(Adobe Stock)

Attacks with the novel Goldoon botnet have been deployed against vulnerable D-Link DIR-645 routers impacted by the almost 10-year-old critical arbitrary command execution bug, tracked as CVE-2015-2051, to facilitate further compromise, with escalating botnet activity recorded since April 9, according to The Hacker News.

Exploitation of the vulnerability has been conducted to enable dropper script retrieval for downloading the next-stage payload tailored to various Linux architectures, which would then inject the Goldoon malware on the compromised device before deleting itself to evade detection, a report from Fortinet FortiGuard Labs revealed. Nearly 30 various techniques are then used by Goldoon malware to allow distributed denial-of-service flood attacks, researchers said.

Such findings come amid a Trend Micro report detailing the growing prevalence of hacked routers being rented out to other cybercriminal operations.

"Internet routers remain a popular asset for threat actors to compromise since they often have reduced security monitoring, have less stringent password policies, are not updated frequently, and may use powerful operating systems that allows for installation of malware such as cryptocurrency miners, proxies, distributed denial of service (DDoS malware), malicious scripts, and web servers," said Trend Micro.

Related

US arrests ex-cyber consultant accused of IT firm extortion

The U.S. Department of Justice announced the arrest of former cybersecurity consultant Vincent Cannady, who allegedly extorted $1.5 million from a New York-based multinational IT infrastructure services provider where he was assigned by a staffing company to address possible network security issues, reports BleepingComputer.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.