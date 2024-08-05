Ongoing Iranian internet outage claimed by Israeli hacktivists

Iran had its internet services claimed to be disrupted by Israeli hacktivist operation WeRedEvils, reports The Register.

Aside from conducting the ongoing internet outage, which was proven by showing the takedown of most Iranian ministry websites, WeRedEvils also purported exfiltrating data from the impacted computer systems, which has already been given to the Israeli government. "Stop raising red flags and start raising a white flag. The folly will take you all to the dustbin of history. Iran will burn – Israel will win," said WeRedEvils in a translated Telegram message, which also noted their desire to personally communicate with supporters of Iran's Revolutionary Guards. WeRedEvils' alleged compromise of Iran's internet comes nearly a year after claiming to disrupt Iran's electric grid in what is believed to be the hacktivist group's initial attack. Numerous WeRedEvils members were also noted to have been apprehended by the Israeli government for espionage in June.