Ongoing Omni Hotels IT outage attributed to cyberattack

Omni Hotels & Resorts has been experiencing ongoing IT outages across the U.S. following a cyberattack on March 29, reports BleepingComputer.

Despite the attack, operations across all Omni Hotels locations have continued amid ongoing efforts to restore disrupted systems, including point-of-sale, reservation, and hotel room door lock systems, according to the U.S. international hotel chain.

No further details regarding the nature of the intrusion have been provided and while sources close to the matter have noted that Omni Hotels has been using backups to restore encrypted servers as a result of a ransomware attack, no ransomware gang has yet laid claim on the incident.

Such a cyberattack against Omni Hotels comes nearly eight years after the hotel chain disclosed having most of its North American hotels' PoS systems subjected to a malware attack between December 2015 and June 2016, which resulted in the compromise of its customers' payment card details.