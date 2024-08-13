Open-source software analysis tools added by Endor Labs

During the Black Hat USA 2024 conference, Endor Labs unveiled new tools designed to enhance the security of open-source software within its software supply chain platform, reports DevOps.

The additional functions include analytics that assess the difficulty of upgrading an open-source software package and the potential risk of application disruption. The ability allows DevSecOps teams to make more informed decisions on whether to upgrade or patch a module. The platform also introduced Endor Magic Patches, which enable teams to apply patches from later releases to earlier versions of a module when upgrading is deemed too risky or complex.

The new tools address a critical gap in existing software composition analysis tools, which often identify vulnerabilities without offering actionable remediation advice, according to Jenn Gile, Endor Labs' director of product marketing. The enhancement is especially pertinent given the challenges posed by maintaining open-source software, as seen in the notorious Log4J vulnerability. The updates aim to help organizations better manage the risks associated with open-source dependencies and respond swiftly to emerging zero-day vulnerabilities.