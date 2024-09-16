Operations at Kawasaki Europe mostly restored after RansomHub attack

Kawasaki Motors Europe has been able to recover over 90% of its servers following a cyberattack earlier this month claimed by the RansomHub ransomware gang, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Restoration of the servers has allowed the resumption of business with third-party suppliers and dealers, according to the major Japanese motor vehicle manufacturer's European arm, which confirmed the temporary isolation of all its servers but did not provide more details regarding the incident. "[Kawasaki Motors Europe] and its country Branches operate a large number of servers and, as a precaution, it was decided to isolate each one and put a cleansing process in place whereby all data was checked and any suspicious material identified and dealt with," said the firm. Kawasaki Motors Europe's disclosure comes after RansomHub admitted to having stolen 487 GB of data from its systems. Attacks by the ransomware operation were noted by the FBI and other law enforcement agencies to have already impacted 210 organizations around the world.