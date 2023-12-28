Ransomware attack hits Trinidad and Tobago social security agency

Trinidad and Tobago's National Insurance Board, which manages the country's social security system, has disclosed that all of its offices will be closed until the end of the week following a ransomware attack on Dec. 26, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. "All steps are being taken to protect our data integrity and technology hardware. We are also continuing to diligently work with our external technology partners to expeditiously resolve this matter," said the agency, which has already informed the country's Cyber Security Incident Response Team regarding the compromise. Such a ransomware attack follows a July ransomware incident at Trinidad and Tobago's Justice Department that resulted in weeks-long disruption of the country's court system and prompted the TT-CSIRT to urge increased ransomware protections among organizations across the country. Numerous ransomware attacks have also impacted various nations across the Caribbean this year, including Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic.