Outage impacts Microsoft services anew

CRN reports that Microsoft 365 and Azure services have been disrupted by a global outage just days after the widespread IT disaster related to a faulty CrowdStrike Falcon update that rendered millions of Windows devices inoperable.

Outages impacting Microsoft 365 and Azure were noted by Ookla's Downdetector site to have peaked at 363 and 483 on Tuesday at around 6:22 a.m. Pacific, with users in the Americas. Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific affected by the issues. Microsoft has already conducted network configuration changes and failovers to other networking paths to address the disruption. "Monitoring telemetry shows improvement in service availability from approximately 14:10 UTC onwards, and we are continuing to monitor to ensure full recovery," said Microsoft. Such a development follows the disruption of several Azure services across the Central U.S. region around the time of the unrelated CrowdStrike outage, as well as interruptions for Grammarly stemming from an Azure OpenAI service issue.