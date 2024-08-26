Outages at Port of Seattle, Sea-Tac Airport attributed to cyberattack

Thousands of travelers have been impacted by internet outages at the Port of Seattle and the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Saturday, which were confirmed to be due to a cyberattack, KOMO News reports.

Investigation into the incident and efforts to restore affected systems are already underway but a timeline on their recovery remains uncertain. "We don't know specifically what they might be after, but we're still conducting an active investigation is going on right now what we're focusing right now is actually getting the systems that are actually impacted back up and running," said Sea-Tac Airport Managing Director for Aviation Lance Lyttle. Such an incident has already been reported to the Transportation Security Administration. "TSA is aware of the outage to the Port of Seattle’s internet service and is working with its partners at the Port. There is no impact to TSA's operations at the security checkpoint and TSA continues to screen passengers using its robust procedures," said the agency.